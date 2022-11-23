MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Around Berks County, the police are stepping up patrols over the holiday season.

"The holidays always bring more shoppers out, especially in Muhlenberg Township," said Sgt. Andy Swoyer, Muhlenberg Township Police Department. "We have so many businesses along the Fifth Street corridor."

Muhlenberg police said they've added patrols to deal with some of the issues that arise around shopping hubs, like theft, shoplifting and even fights breaking out like Swoyer recalled from Black Fridays past.

"One year, we had a fight break out right in one of our local retail stores over large-screen TVs that were offered for sale," Swoyer said.

Muhlenberg police said increased traffic is also an issue.

"Traffic jams, increased traffic going in and out of shopping plazas along Fifth Street Highway," Swoyer said. "It makes it difficult for emergency vehicles, police, fire, EMS to get from one place to another."

They said it's important to take your time, be aware of your surroundings, and keep an eye out for those emergency vehicles.

DUI patrols will also increase through funding from PennDOT.

Spring Township police said at least two officers are specifically assigned to the Broadcasting Square shopping center to monitor activity and deal with problems like theft and disorderly conduct. That department is also increasing patrols and doing DUI checks.