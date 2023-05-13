CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A baby died in a 3-alarm fire that damaged four attached homes in Berks County early Saturday morning, according to the police.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Philadelphia Avenue (Route 724) in Cumru Township.

The scene is only a couple blocks away from the township's Grill fire station on Mountain View Road, but the police said the structure was already engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived on the scene.

"There were four units involved in the fire," said. Lt. James Griffith, Cumru Township Police Department. "We know that there were three occupants of the one home that were able to get out, but one occupant, a baby in a crib, was not able to get out."

Griffith did not have any additional information to provide about the baby who died or whether anyone else was injured.

An investigation is now underway to determine what sparked the fire.