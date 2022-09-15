LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record.

Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police.

They said Linkchorst, 61, then stole a tractor owned by the homeowner, loaded it with various tools and equipment, and then drove through corn and soybean fields, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

It didn't end there. The tractor's owner followed the tire path to the corrections center, where he confronted Linkchorst on the parking lot. Linkchorst punched and assaulted the man, the police said in their news release Thursday afternoon.

Police managed to arrest Linkchorst. They did not say how he got out of the corrections center. They said his criminal history includes burglaries, assaults, and escapes.