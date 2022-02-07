SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Spring Township.
The crash happened on Route 222 near Broadcasting Road.
A car had flipped over as a result of the crash.
No word on what led up to the crash.
Cloudy with a little light rain or wet snow the first half of the night, with steadier rain towards the Delaware Valley and the shore. Clearing late tonight. Watch for a few slick spots..
Cloudy with a little light rain or wet snow the first half of the night, with steadier rain towards the Delaware Valley and the shore. Clearing late tonight. Watch for a few slick spots.
Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 8:54 pm
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Spring Township.
The crash happened on Route 222 near Broadcasting Road.
A car had flipped over as a result of the crash.
No word on what led up to the crash.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.