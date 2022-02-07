Crash in Spring Twp.
Tim Lind | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Spring Township.

The crash happened on Route 222 near Broadcasting Road.

A car had flipped over as a result of the crash.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you