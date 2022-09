READING, Pa. - A man was injured after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night.

A 41-year-old man was shot at the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street around 8 p.m., according to a communications coordinator for the city.

The man was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

A suspect is in custody. Police have not confirmed whether the person was the shooter.

There is no risk to public safety.