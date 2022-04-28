Shooting at 6th and Marion streets in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Reading Thursday night.

It happened on Marion Street near North Sixth Street.

Police say one person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say no one is in custody and they think this is an isolated incident.

