BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The Cumru Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.
At around 10:42 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a Sunoco gas station location on the 100 block of Revere Blvd in Cumru Township.
Authorities say, upon arrival, witnesses described the suspect as a white male between 5'9'' - 5'11'' inches tall with a stocky build, wearing a royal blue puffy jacket with hood, blue jeans, dark footwear, blue surgical style gloves, a blue face covering/mask and black sunglasses.
According to reports, the suspect entered the store and walked to a beverage cooler where he removed a 16 oz. plastic bottle of Coca-Cola.
The suspect then approached the store's checkout counter displaying a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the Sunoco employee, officials say.
The employee provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency which was placed inside a plastic store bag.
The suspect took the bag and the bottle of soda fleeing on foot through the parking lot proceeding east onto the Crofts Service Lot at 114 Revere Blvd.
Officials say, the suspect was inside the Sunoco for approximately two minutes.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the individual(s) involved is asked to please contact the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595.
If someone would prefer to remain anonymous, they are asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.