LEESPORT, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating after an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

The Northern Berks Regional Police Department said officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Police say two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the residence.

During the robbery one of the victims was pistol whipped, police said. The person was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police said a handgun was fired during the robbery, but none of the victims were hit by it.

The men ran away from the residence before police arrived. Officers from Muhlenberg and Bern townships helped with the investigation and in the search for the men.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northern Berks Regional Police Department at 610-926-2999.