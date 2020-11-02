READING, Pa. - Reading police were on the scene of a homicide Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Third and Washington streets in the city around 3:15 a.m., police said.

A man is dead at the scene, and crime scene tape blocked off much of the area.

Police on scene told a 69 News crew the death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities did not release further details.

