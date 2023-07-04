NEW MORGAN BOROUGH, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a situation that left residents at a treatment center injured in New Morgan Borough on Tuesday night.
It happened at the Abraxas Academy on Academy Drive.
State police tweeted they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for a "large disturbance."
They say they had the help of crews from multiple surrounding counties.
PSP Reading was dispatched to Abraxas Academy around 6:30 PM for a large disturbance. The building was secured with the assistance of numerous LE from multiple surrounding counties. There are injuries mostly to residents. More info will be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TQfJJdGVEQ— Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) July 5, 2023
State police say they will have more information tomorrow.
On its website, Abraxas says it offers secure residential treatment and secure detention services for "delinquent male youth" between 14 to 18 years old.