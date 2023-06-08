READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened shortly after midnight Thursday in the 1000 block of Windsor Street.

The male victim suffered a single gunshot wound. Police say an altercation between two men preceded the shooting.

Patrol officers were able to locate and arrest the suspected shooter a short time later. Police are not releasing their name at this time.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.