READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred Thursday.

The first happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Weimer Street. A male suffered a gunshot wound to the knee. There is no word on his condition.

Police are still investigating the incident and police say no further information is available at this time.

The second shooting happened shortly after noon in the 1000 block of Windsor Street.

The male victim suffered a single gunshot wound. Police say an altercation between two men preceded the shooting.

Patrol officers were able to locate and arrest the suspected shooter a short time later. Police are not releasing their name at this time.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.