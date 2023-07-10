READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

It happened around 3:30 Saturday morning when officers were dispatched to the area of Rehr and Cottons Streets for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers made contact with a shooting victim nearby in the 1300 block of Muhlenberg Street. Police say the victim was shot in the elbow.

Investigators say the victim, still in his car, was stopped in front of a corner store when he heard the sound of people arguing. Shots rang out and both the victim and his vehicle were struck.

The victim then drove away and ended up on Muhlenberg Street, where he was located by police.

Authorities say they believe the shooting occurred on the 400 block of Rehr Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading Police at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.