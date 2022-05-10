10th and Washington shooting Reading
Tom Rader | 69 News

READING, Pa. – The neighborhood near 10th and Washington streets in Reading saw a shooting late Tuesday night, but police said there was no threat to the public.

Two males were shot and transported to the hospital, Reading Police said. Their conditions were unknown.

Crime scene tape could be seen sectioning off the area, as police said they were in the early stages of investigating what took place.

Neighbors on the scene reported that they heard four to 15 shots fired.

Police said more information could be expected Wednesday.

