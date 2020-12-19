BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The Caernarvon Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on Monday, Dec. 7.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours at around 2:50 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Holiday Inn parking lot located on the 6100 block of Morgantown Road, Morgantown, within Caernarvon Township.
According to officials, all keys to the vehicle are accounted for and entry is believed to have been made by smashing out a side window. The van may have Service Electric magnetic stickers on the doors. The vehicle also has a unique black strip that runs from the front tire to the back tire approximately 12 inches high.
The vehicle is a 2007 Ford E350 van displaying Rhode Island registration of 68911. The van also has a Vehicle Identification Number of 1FTSE34L67DA57452.
Anyone with information pertaining to this vehicle theft or can identify a suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.
Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip. Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.
Or contact Caernarvon Township Police Department, Det. Cpl. Chad Eberly, at 610-286-1012 or email ceberly@caernarvon.org.