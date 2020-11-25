WYOMISSING, Pa. - Your Pet Experts in the Berkshire Mall is a bustling place, especially around the holidays. According to owner Leann Panelle, that may be just the kind of chaos that allowed a couple to get away with pilfering a puppy last Friday.

"When you have the intent and you know what you want to do, you find a way to do it," says Panelle.

Surveillance video shows a couple walk up and pick up the small black and tan dachshund in the puppy box. The man then follows the woman to an area between two display cases and puts the dog in a duffle bag before she walks out.

"Once we noticed it was gone, we immediately checked all the footage and called the police right away," says Panelle.

Police shared a surveillance photo with Leann of a man they believe was one of the thieves at a gas station later that day holding a small dog matching the description of the one taken. In a time when it's normal for everyone to wear masks both suspects were captured on surveillance without them. Police are hoping that will help identify the culprits and lead them to the puppy.

"It's not like they stole a TV," says Panelle, "it's something that is more of a living being, a living creature. The hope is to get the dog back healthy."

If you have any information contact the Wyomissing police.

