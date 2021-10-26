LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa – Central Berks Regional Police responded to a 911 call Monday afternoon for a report of a body found near List Road next to Rotary Park in Lower Alsace Township.
"A body was found within 15 to 20 feet of the roadway on a paved area," explained District Attorney John Adams over a Zoom call. "Soon thereafter, detectives from my office responded to the scene along with the forensics division of my detective unit."
As the coroner arrived on scene, Berks County detectives along with Central Berks police worked together to search for clues.
"We are hoping to determine what happened," Adams explained. "It is clear from the evidence that has been gathered to date that the individual who was found along the side of the road is a homicide case."
The area where the body was located is somewhat isolated. It's also not the first time investigators have uncovered a body in that general area.
Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.