CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building.

No injuries have been reported.

Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast.

He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred. The cause is under investigation.

Some people posted on social media that they felt their homes shake.

TIMET, founded in 1950 as the Titanium Metals Corporation of America, bills itself as “first in titanium worldwide."