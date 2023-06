POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Montgomery County.

It happened in the 300 block of East High street in Pottstown just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police blocked off part of a grocery store and the property next to it.

A bin full of clothes, laundry detergent, and sneakers spilled into the street.

Police say at least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.