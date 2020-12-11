Fatal shooting on Church Street in Reading
READING, Pa. - A Laureldale man was fatally shot in Reading late Thursday night, according to the city police.

First responders said they found the victim, Victor Raymond Aguirre Jr., 18, hanging out the side of a vehicle in the 300 block of Church Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times, the police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

