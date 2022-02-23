Tatyana Johnson

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman in Schuylkill County.

The Pottsville Bureau of Police said Tatyana Johnson, 47, has been missing since Feb. 17 after leaving her home and not returning.

Johnson's bronze Toyota Sienna van was found parked at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary property on Tuesday, police said.

Johnson is described as a white female, weighing about 145 lbs. and standing about 5'8". She has brown hair and green eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a black coat with a faux fur collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pottsville Police at 570-628-3792 or PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.

