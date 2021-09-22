READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning about mail fishing. They said it's happening at post office mailboxes in Berks, Schuylkill and several other Pennsylvania counties.
"If you see someone around a mailbox with something that looks suspicious, there's probably no good going on," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
According to investigators, whomever is behind the crime is altering checks made out to individuals and businesses, ultimately changing the recipient.
"If a check was sent to a certain recipient and they have not received it, yet the check was cashed, please contact your local police department to report this," Adams said.
Police said they are looking for a white Infiniti G37 with Pennsylvania license plate HFW-9325.
Law enforcement said mail fishing has happened in multiple municipalities, including the Bernville, Hamburg, Kutztown, and Shoemakersville.
"It has happened before," Adams said, "and we need people to report it."
If you suspect you are a victim, the police said they will need to know the dates, check numbers, and the date the check was cashed. and when the checks were cashed.
"There's a lot of investigative methods," Adams said. "Clearly, we will try locate the location of where a check was cashed in order that we can obtain video of the individuals who are involved in the cashing of the check."
Authorities said it is crucial that you report any suspicious activity right away so they can catch whomever is behind this. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.