WOMELSDORF, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing teen from Womelsdorf.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Nyairra Wilson was last seen in Womelsdorf Borough on March 24.

Nyairra, a resident of Bethany Children's Home, is 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may remain within the state of Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Nyairra's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the South Heidelberg Police Department at 610-655-4911.