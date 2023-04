READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are looking for a man not seen since late March.

Authorities say 19-year-old Javien Perch was last seen on March 28 in the 1500 block of North 10th Street, Reading.

Perch is described as 6'3" with a thin build and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 and refer to assignment number #23-011730.