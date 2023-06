READING, Pa. - Police in Reading a trying to locate a missing woman.

54-year-old Elba Oriol lives in Reading but friends and family say she was last seen in Manhattan, New York on June 12.

Oriol was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, tan sweatpants and black and white sneakers. She has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'1".

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116.