LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Central Berks Regional Police responded to a shooting incident in Lower Alsace Township.
It happened near the intersection of Carsonia and Harvey avenues shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the black Ford Focus fired four shots at the black Acura MDX.
They say the Focus drove north towards Oley, and the MDX drove south towards Reading.
Police are asking anybody with information on either of the vehicles to call Detective Sergeant Deron Manndel at 610-779-1100 EXT. 235 or email dmanndel@centralberks.org.