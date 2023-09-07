READING, Pa. - Reading police say they've made a break in the case of a string of fatal drug overdoses last year.

Investigators say between April 9 and April 15, 2022, police responded to 11 drug overdoses where the victims were either found dead or died in the days that followed.

As a result, the Reading Police Department launched an investigation and announced Thursday that arrest warrants were issued for Jesus Martinez-Espinal, Melanie Emerich and Jesus Santiago-Caceres.

Authorities say Emerich and Santiago-Caceres are in custody. Martinez-Espinal has not yet been apprehended.

All three are charged with multiple counts of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy and related offenses.

Unidentified man Reading Police are asking assistance in identifying the man in this picture in relation to the case.

In addition to these 3 suspects, Reading police are seeking assistance in identifying another male related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

1:21 Reading police chief speaks about latest rash of overdoses Since the weekend Reading police have documented 17 overdoses with 6 fatalities, possibly more, linked to a dangerous drug mixture.