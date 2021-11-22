READING, Pa. - A man has died after a shooting in Reading Monday afternoon, according to the Berks County coroner.

Report of shooting in Reading

It happened around 1:30 p.m. City police say a man was shot in the chest following an argument at the 500 block of Penn Street.

The man had been transported to Reading Hospital before dying of his injuries.

Investigators are hoping that the scene's proximity to many businesses and access to security camera footage, not to mention eyewitness accounts, will help with the investigation.

"Hopefully we'll be able with the assistance of a lot of people who had to be around the area when this incident took place. Be able to identify the perpetrator," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Adams says he believes gun violence is on the rise, but the homicide rate so far this year is about average compared to years passed. But he reiterated the rare nature of this type of violence in the city's center.

"Very brazen to have a shooting in the middle of the day in the 500 block of Penn Street. We need everyone's help," Adams said.

The suspect is described as an unknown male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweat pants. He was last seen running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

