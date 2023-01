READING, Pa. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Reading Wednesday night.

City police officers were sent to the 300 block of Washington St. for a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m., according to city police.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

No word on whether any arrests have been made, or what led up to the shooting.