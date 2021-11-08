READING, Pa. - Police are after the man they say killed another man during a bar fight that broke out early Sunday.
Police say 28-year-old Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was seen exiting the La Cabana Lounge near 6th and Cherry streets through a rear door, hiding behind parked vehicles. Police say he fired at a group of people, and two people ended up shot, one, fatally.
He's charged with first-and-third-degree murder.
Balloons quietly loft in the wind at the site of a memorial for the victim, identified as 43-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Bultron, also from Reading.
"It's pointless stuff, you know what I mean?" said Jewelz Melendez, who lives near the scene of the crime. "[The victim] was my dad's close childhood friend. I didn't really know him too well, but it was my dad's childhood friend so it's sad. He's taking it not too well. He's not taking it well at all."
The scene ended up being right in front of Reading's newest mural, called "Hope Blossoms." Melendez says his hope for the city is for more positivity and less violence.
"It didn't have to come to that," said Melendez. "People are going to fight, it's just inevitable, disagreements, people are drunk and stuff, it's going to happen, but in order to take it to that next level it's ignorant, in all honesty."
Police consider Alberto Rivera-Vazquez to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.