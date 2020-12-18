BERN TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing multiple charges after causing a chaotic scene at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Tuesday.
Norman Lee, 38, of Lansdale, was acting erratically outside of the airport Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The police were called as he was rolling on the grass, jumping in front of vehicles and yelling at passersby.
When he spotted them, the police said Lee climbed over a 10-foot fence into a clearly restricted area, hopped into a stolen truck, and drove away to evade arrest.
As authorities tried to stop him, a plane had to make a last-second maneuver to avoid landing during the incident.
The police said the truck got stuck in the grass, and then Lee made a run for it on foot.
When the police caught him, they said it was clear he was under the influence of drugs, and Lee admitted to ingesting methamphetamine and another substance.
He refused to be taken into custody peacefully, and spit in an officer's face, the police said.
Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, theft, trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Thursday and is being held on $100,000 bail.