READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, city police said.

Police say the man was shot during the course of a fight involving multiple people that started at the 400 block of South 11th Street.

There is no additional suspect information at this time, police said.

Police said there is no known risk to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.