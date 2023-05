READING, Pa. - Reading Police are releasing information about the stabbing that happened in the city.

Officials say it happened in the 600 block of Mulberry Street at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports say a 20-year-old man was slashed in the face after a fight over a female.

Police tell 69 News a suspect is not in custody but is known. A warrant will be issued for aggravated assault.