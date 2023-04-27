TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A man is being accused of speeding towards a pedestrian in Berks County.

Logan Harding, 20, of Exeter, is being charged with aggravated assault, a felony, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct, and related traffic offenses, according to Chief William J McEllroy III of the Tilden Township Police Department.

Township police officers were sent to the Tilden Walmart April 22 for a report of a vehicle that tried to run over a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, a 41-year-old man from Reading. He said that while he was in the pedestrian crosswalk, the driver of a gray sedan almost hit him while revving the engine and speeding towards the victim, McEllroy said.

The male driver was later identified on scene by police as Harding, according to township police.

Harding parked his vehicle and then got out to go inside Walmart. The Reading man confronted Harding to ask him why he deliberately accelerated towards him with his vehicle, police said.

Harding responded with racial slurs and said "Next time walk faster," according to McEllroy.

Police said Harding continued to follow the victim around the parking lot on foot while repeating a racial slur. This was observed by multiple witnesses who came forward to police, McEllroy said.

Harding then went briefly into the store after flipping the middle finger to the Reading man, McEllroy said.

After police arrived on scene, they saw Harding leaving the store and approached him. He admitted to the racial slurs and told police that they were said in "self defense," according to McEllroy.

Police say he also admitted to not slowing down in the crosswalk. He was released at the scene until further video surveillance could be obtained for the investigation.

Police reviewed video surveillance April 23 of the incident provided by Walmart. Video showed Harding's vehicle speeding in the crosswalk and Harding disregarding yield and stop signs, McEllroy said.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Harding April 26.

Harding was arrested in his dorm room at Kutztown University Thursday by Tilden Township police officers and Kutztown University police officers.

He was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center and turned over to deputies for arraignment.