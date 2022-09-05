TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police.

Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he used to tamper with the equipment near the railroad's Industrial Drive crossing in the township on Aug. 26.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the suspect alongside the train tracks, wearing the uniform for the fast-food restaurant where he worked. He showed up there for his shift a few minutes later, according to the police, who said that his co-workers subsequently helped to identify him.

"Our railroad has never experienced an incident like this but are thankful all departments were able to work together and immediately locate and apprehend this individual," the Reading and Northern Railroad Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Boria, 34, was committed to the Berks County Jail on charges that include causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

Police said the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force assisted them with the investigation.