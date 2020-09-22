READING, Pa. - A Reading landlord faces attempted homicide charges after police said he struck a tenant with a baseball bat because the tenant's music was too loud.
Police arrested John Grebe Monday night. They said Grebe confronted a man who was playing music in a car outside his home on Pear Street early Monday morning.
Investigators said Grebe told the man to lower the volume.
They said the man got out of his car about 30 minutes later and was walking toward his home when Grebe approached and struck him with a wooden bat.
The victim suffered bleeding on his brain and two lacerations and was unconscious for about eight hours.
In addition to attempted homicide, Grebe, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and possessing an instrument of a crime. He was freed on $50,000 bail.