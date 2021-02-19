HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - A man who said he needed change for an air machine was actually full of hot air himself. His request ended up being a ruse for a robbery, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
It went down just before midnight Thursday at the Turkey Hill on Seisholtzville Road in Hereford Township.
The man walked inside the convenience store and asked the clerk for coins so that he could use the air machine outside, the police said. He then left, but returned a minute or two later and asked for another coin, handing over various coins in exchange for a quarter.
That's when the robber made his move. The clerk opened the cash register drawer and the man reached over the counter and grabbed approximately $60, the police said. He ran outside to a dark-colored sedan and drove off.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.