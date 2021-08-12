READING, Pa. — A Reading man who has been missing for the past several days may be at "special risk of harm or injury," according to the city and state police.
The police have issued a "missing endangered person advisory" for Darlyn Dela-Rosa Abreu, and they are asking anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 or the city police at 610-655-6116.
Abreu, 30, was last seen in the area of 10th and Walnut streets at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. The police said he was driving a white 2015 Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania license plate KTT-2497.
Abreu is reported to stand 5 feet, 9 inches and weigh 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The police haven't said why they have reason to believe Abreu may be in danger.