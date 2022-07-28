HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A police officer who shot a man was justified, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

It was a morning that neighbors still vividly remember on Leon Drive. Sircar Brown, 28, was running through peoples' back yards armed with a knife, and hiding behind a wood pile.

"I'm literally like two, three hundred feet away. I just woke up and here's all this commotion going on so yeah, it's kind of shocking," said Bob Stubblefield, who lives across the street from the spot where police cornered Brown.

"The Reading Police responded and immediately upon getting to that area, a number of individuals were observed with a saw, with a jack and they immediately got back into a Honda Accord," Berks District Attorney John Adams said.

"Part of the report that the Reading police had received is that the individuals in the process of stealing catalytic converters."

Seven stolen catalytic converters were found in the trunk.

"They were absolutely involved in criminal activity," Adams said. "Reading police did a great job responding to this incident and they're use of force, based on the situation that they were in, was justified and I've ruled accordingly."

According to the district attorney, officers asked Brown to drop his weapon more than 60 times, and they even used a taser on him, but Brown continued to advance on the officers.

"The Reading police pursued this vehicle and this pursuit went through the city eventually out on to the Penn Street Bridge, then onto 422, then onto Route 12," Adams said.

He said the Honda Accord turned around and immediately went directly at the officers, who were yelling commands for this car to stop, to surrender.

"The car proceeded to come right towards the officers as the officers were outside their car," Adams said.

The D.A. said the officers were forced to fire. Stubblefield agrees it was justified.

"He was asked to comply and he didn't, numerous times, and unfortunately you know he made a bad decision which had bad consequences," Stubblefield said.

The D.A. said officers are allowed to use deadly force if someone is threatening them with a deadly weapon, or to prevent someone with a deadly weapon from getting away. The D.A. said, because of Brown's actions, both of those justifications apply in this case.

"The officers' lives were in danger, one Reading police officer discharged his weapon twice, striking the vehicle and also striking the driver of the vehicle," Adams said.

"The vehicle continued though, despite that effort from the Reading police to stop this car, and eventually drove smack into another Reading police vehicle and then continued after that."

Brown is recovering from his injuries at Grandview Hospital and is in stable condition.

A third person involved still is at large.

Adams said the officers "will be returning to work in the very near future."

Stubblefield said he hopes Brown realizes all of the people affected by his actions that day.

"They have young children over there, so they have to deal with that. The family of the victim, they have to deal with it, and of course the police officer that fired the weapon, he's got to live with that," Stubblefield said.

Anyone who had a converter stolen contact Berks County detectives.