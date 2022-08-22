CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Walmart store in Berks County.

The theft happened between 10:21 and 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township, the police said Monday.

The thieves forced their way into a jewelry display case and stole 44 items, valued at $10,948, according to the police.

One of the thieves was described by the police as a thin Black man who was wearing eyeglasses, a black baseball cap, a green t-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers.

The second person was described as a bald, heavy-set Black man who was wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers, a black fanny pack over his shoulder, and a surgical mask.

Each man carried a bag.

The men were driving an older model, dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or Ford Excursion, the police said.

You can see additional surveillance images of the two men and their vehicle on the CrimeWatch website.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Chad Eberly by calling 610-286-1012, ext. 122. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.