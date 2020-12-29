CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A person was shot Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery on the Thun Trail in Berks County, according to the Cumru Township police.
Emergency crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to a section of the trail behind Service Caster Corporation on First Avenue, in a small area of the township that sits between Reading and West Reading.
The police told 69 News that two men approached the male victim in an attempt rob him. A struggle ensued over the victim's bicycle, and he was shot in the abdomen, investigators said.
An ambulance rushed the victim to Reading Hospital, which is located less than a mile away. The police had no information about his age or the extent of his injuries.
The two assailants got away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.