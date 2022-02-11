EXETER TWP, Pa. -- It's a statistic that Exeter Township police say is on the uptick.
"2020 was a tough year for any statistic actually because of Covid and we had a lot less traffic on the road but one of the statistics we are unfortunately seeing bounce back is DUI And DUI arrests," said Sgt. David Bentz of the Exeter Township Police Department.
Super Bowl Sunday is considered by many an American holiday with many going out or hosting parties at home.
"We want to get the message out in advance of the big game and let people know that we're gonna be out there looking for them and try to keep the road safe," he said.
In terms of where police will be set up, that can vary depending on the area.
"Department by department those people know statistically where they find the most DUI's and they'll be out looking," Bentz said.
"According to those behind DUI patrols it's not just alcohol people need to be concerned with when it comes to driving impaired."
"People think about narcotics and illegal contraband drugs sometimes when you mix alcohol with those prescriptions you get those same effects," Bentz said.
The feds say, In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. Police are asking for the public's help to prevent similar tragedies.
"Unfortunately DUI's an expensive crime and again it's totally preventable so we don't like to talk about how much a DUI's costs until you get an attorney. Possible loss of a job," Bentz said.