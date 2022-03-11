READING, Pa.- Another fatal shooting in Reading left two more people dead,
 
"Sometimes people live in violent environments so often and so long it's just regular," says Gibriel Toure, who lives in Reading. 

Toure is a music artist who grew up in Philly.  He's no stranger to living amidst violent crime.
 
Thursday night's fatal shooting on Miltimore Street that killed a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old man saddened him but didn't surprise him.

"After it happens, we sit there, we're like we can't be doing this," says Toure.  "What happened to the old days where we handled stuff other ways."

Investigators haven't released much information about the latest shooting but spent hours combing the area for evidence.

"Many times we can match, based upon the ballistic evidence, we can match that with a potential gun," says Berks county district attorney John Adams. 

Authorities say it's another example of too many guns on the city's streets; Toure believes it's a mindset.  He says people involved in the violent crimes have to want to change.

"We just got to stop it. I mean there's no point to ending a life especially when you're going to regret it later on," says Toure. 

