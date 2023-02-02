READING, Pa. - Investigators are piecing together the events that led to a violent crash at a busy Reading intersection.

It all happened shortly before 5:30 Thursday evening at the corner of 10th & Washington Streets.

Police on scene confirmed the crash started as a police pursuit of a car stolen out of Chester County.

Officials say the stolen car hit a traffic light on the corner and then struck another car, which contained a mother and child. They were taken to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Both cars involved, and a police vehicle, had to be towed from the scene.

Police say a dog was found in the stolen car, but it's unknown whom it belonged to. The dog is headed to Animal Rescue League of Berks County for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.