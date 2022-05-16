READING, Pa. - A man is in police custody following a shots fired incident in Reading that led to the suspect being stabbed in the neck.
The Reading Police Department reports the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in 1000 block of Locust St.
A media release says officers responded to a shots fired call. The suspect, identified as Marley Serra-Seeley, 34 of Reading, is accused of forcing his way into the Locust St. home and threatening the residents with a gun.
The release continues to say Serra-Seeley and a resident got into a physical fight that resulted in shots being fired inside the home.
Serra-Seeley was stabbed in the neck during the altercation, police say.
Serra-Seeley fled the scene and was taken into custody a short time later with the assistance of Muhlenberg PD.
He was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injury.
An additional resident of the home was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. The resident is expected to survive.
Serra-Seeley is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, along with firearms related charges.
He is currently in custody, awaiting arraignment.