EXETER TWP., Pa. – It was a night for celebration for four Exeter Township police officers at Monday night's supervisors' meeting.
District Judge Sandra Fegley swore in Daniel Gines. He is a seven-year veteran of the New York City Police Department, where he was a member of the strategic response group. Gines is a graduate of St. John's University in Queens. He joined the Exeter Township Police Department in January 2023, and completed training at the Reading Police Academy in May.
Police Chief Matthew Hawley presented a special lifesaving award for police patrolmen Joshua Wertz, Alexander Trout and Chris Miller.
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the officers responded to a radio call to the home of a 75-year-old male on Emerald Avenue who was in respiratory arrest after he stopped breathing. All three officers arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the radio call, Hawley said.
Patrolman Trout used the automated external defibrillator pads to shock the patient while the other two officers administered CPR until emergency medical services personnel arrived. The patient was transported to Tower Health, Reading, Hawley noted, where he arrived alive.
RCC financial report
The supervisors received a report from Robert Ippolito, Fanelli & Company LLC, which reviewed the Reading Country Club's financial activity from October through December 2022 and January through March 2023.
The unaudited report revealed that the event fund showed excess revenue over expenditures of $5,039.55 on December 31, 2022. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, revenues exceeded expenditures by $17,170.13.
Supervisor David Hughes questioned Ippolito about several of his conclusions. Unlike many previous discussions with the other supervisors regarding the RCC, Hughes was civil and low-key.
Insurance coverage
The supervisors received two presentations about possible insurance coverage for 2024 for property and casualty and employee benefits from brokers Pat Dugan, Brown & Brown Insurance Inc., Bethlehem, and Matt Ashcroft, EHD Insurance, Wyomissing.
The presentations covered credentials only because it was explained that the brokers would receive the same pricing from the underwriting insurance companies.
Later in the meeting, the supervisors voted 3-2, with Gardella and Hughes opposed, to offer the business to EHD. Supervisor Michelle Kircher noted that previously she had a business relationship with EHD and found them to be reputable and responsible. Gardella and Hughes said they were opposed to the speed of the appointment and wanted more time to study the proposals.
Other business
A 90-day extension was granted to Country Club Estates to upgrade the existing sprinkler system to provide required water flows in a proposed restaurant located in the former golf clubhouse.
By a 5-0 vote, the supervisors approved motions to advertise amendments to the open burning ordinance (Ordinance 2023-853) and the ACRE ordinance (Ordinance 2023-854).
Also, by a 5-0 vote, the supervisors approved Ordinance 2023-856, ending the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, program.
In addition, the supervisors approved the advertisement for the planning commission meeting to be held on May 25 at the township building. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider proposed amendments to the township zoning ordinance to permit additional conditional uses in the Township Commons Zoning District.
Website compliance
Township Manager Betsy McBride informed supervisors about the future need to bring the township website into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Among the required changes will be a voice provision for users with vision problems as well as adequate contrast between type and backgrounds.