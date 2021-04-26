READING, Pa. - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Reading over the weekend.

Authorities say 23-year-old Walner Torres-Santana was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Pear Street.

There is no word on the victim's identity. Officials say they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact Crime Alert Berks County.

You can text a tip to 847-411 using the keyword "AlertBerks." You can also call 877-373-9913. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.

