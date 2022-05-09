MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Saturday night, 62-year-old Frank Mastropiero Jr. was killed near the intersection of Euclid & 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.
The coroner says he died of head trauma. The crash is still under investigation.
"We're looking into factors such as weather being a cause for the crash, low visibility, whether the signal was working and other factors," says Sgt. Andy Swoyer, with the Muhlenberg Police Dept. "Going back to 2015, this will be our 6th fatal pedestrian crash on 5th Street Highway."
In 2015 there was another fatal pedestrian accident in the same area, after that a crosswalk was installed with flashing lights as an added safety measure.
Police aren't sure in this case if the signal was illuminated at the time of the crash, but they say the driver remained at the scene and at this point it doesn't appear the driver will be facing charges.
Police are currently in the middle of a pedestrian safety campaign. "It comes from funding from the Highway Safety Network and we do target not only vehicles violating pedestrian crossing laws and intersections but also the pedestrians themselves," says Swoyer.
He says by law, drivers have to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, but if a pedestrian is crossing at an intersection or anywhere other than a crosswalk, vehicles have the right of way. Sgt. Swoyer says both pedestrians and drivers need to pay attention; people walking, especially in low visibility, should wear bright clothes and don't assume a car will stop.