READING, Pa. — As thousands of students around Berks County get ready to head back to class in a matter of days, the police are reminding people to play it safe on the roads.
"It's going to be different than last year because [of] COVID," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer with Reading-based Troop L. "A lot of kids didn't go to school [last year]. They were at home learning."
Beohm said a lot of people don't pay attention when driving, which could be met with serious consequences, especially when it comes to laws surrounding stopping for school buses.
According to the state police, if you pass a school bus with flashing red lights and a stop sign extended, the penalty is rough.
"If you do that, that's $250 fine, 5 points and a 60-day suspension," Beohm said.
AAA and police departments like Wyomissing put out public safety tips for drivers and students.
Kids walking to and from school need to pay attention to traffic; walk with a partner, if possible; and not wear earbuds or headphones so they can stay aware of their surroundings.
"It's going to be busier," Beohm said. "There are kids driving to school. You'll notice that once school starts on your commute to work. You're going to see more traffic and those big yellow buses out there."