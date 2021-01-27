HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A child who reported being abducted from outside Conrad Weiser Middle School earlier this month made up the story, according to the South Heidelberg Township police.
Investigators said they got a break in the case on Tuesday, when a bank on Penn Avenue in Robesonia released video that was recorded by its surveillance cameras. That video, they said, shows the 10-year-old girl walking across Penn Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 14, at the time she claimed she had been driven through the same area by the person who abducted her.
Detectives said they then interviewed the girl again, at which time she admitted to fabricating the story of her abduction and said that she was never confronted by anyone or forced into a vehicle.
Due to the child's age, no police action will be taken, according to Chief Leon J. Grim, who noted that his department spent several hundred hours of investigatory time on the case.
Grim expressed his appreciation to the Conrad Weiser School District and residents and businesses who provided help with tips, video doorbell footage, and surveillance video.
The chief added that the incident can serve as a reminder to parents to confirm their children's safe arrival and pickup at school and extra-curricular events.